Heart by Heart to play Lakewood’s SummerFest – The Suburban Times

Heart by Heart features founding Heart bassist Steve Fossen and original Heart drummer Michael DeRosier.

Both Steve and Michael were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013 as members of Heart.

Both band members were in the classic Heart lineup that recorded a string of albums that not only put Heart on the musical map but also became everlasting classics….huge selling albums including Dreamboat Annie, Magazine, Little Queen, Dog & Butterfly, Bebe Le Strange and Private Audition.

They also lent their formidable talents to the timeless singles that appeared on these albums including Magic Man, Dreamboat Annie, Crazy on You, Barracuda, Kick It Out, Little Queen, Straight On, Even It Up and Dog & Butterfly.

Heart by Heart goes on at 8:00 pm.

General Information

Join us for SummerFEST Saturday, July 15, for a free, memorable, outdoor festival for the whole family at Fort Steilacoom Park.

New this year is a hot air balloon glow! Stay until evening to see hot air balloons ascend above Fort Steilacoom Park.

At SummerFEST there is truly something for everyone. Sample amazing food from over 30 food trucks and enjoy the beer garden. Be amazed by extreme trampoline acts, stilt walkers, an aerial motocross show, and roving circus acts.

Get your free “Passport” stamped at over 25 high quality multi-sporting activities, and hands-on art stations, play bubble soccer, or visit the Kids Zone with inflatables and pony rides. Browse the classic car show, shop at over 150 unique market vendors and listen to live music on the Geico Main Stage featuring Washed In Black, a Pearl Jam tribute band, The Infinity Project, a Journey tribute band, Chapter 5, and the Afrodisiacs (AfroSpazMrPink).

Head over to the Pavilion Stage to see dances from over 14 countries at the International Festival. Stay for the movie at night, The Greatest Showman!

For a complete schedule of events visit: cityoflakewood.us/summerfest/