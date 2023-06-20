Fifth of July Town Clean Up – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Nancy Henderson.

Steilacoom has many fun events on the Fourth of July. However, the morning after means considerable extra work for our hard-working Town Streets and Parks crews facing the cleanup, and they are short-handed.

Please join volunteers on July 5 from 8 AM – 9:30 AM at Pioneer Park (end of Wilkes Street and Main Street) OR at Saltars Point Park (end of 1stSt), AND/OR at 0930 to 1100 at Sunnyside Beach Park (2509 Chambers Creek Rd) to show appreciation to our Town Parks and Streets crews by helping clean up the parks.

Trash bags and a limited supply of litter pickers will be available. Bring gloves. Consider bringing a bucket to place trash in to make the job easier. With enough volunteers, we may also assist with nearby streets.

Thank you for keeping Steilacoom and our parks clean and beautiful!

Questions? Nancy Henderson, nenders@comcast.net or Liz Grasher, elizabeth.grasher@ci.steilacoom.wa.us.