Two Positions Open on the Transportation Commission – The Suburban Times

The Tacoma City Council is currently seeking applicants to fill two positions on the Transportation Commission: At-Large No. 2 and Council District No. 4. All members must be Tacoma residents. If your Council District is unknown, please visit the District Map.

The Transportation Commission advises the City Council on transportation-related matters, including short-term and long-range transportation planning; compliance with local, regional and federal transportation regulations; bike, pedestrian, and mass transit-related planning initiatives; and parking and capital improvement plans. Over the next few years, the Transportation Commission will play an important role in updating the Transportation Master Plan and guiding implementation of the Vision Zero Action Plan. Commission members are recommended by the Infrastructure, Planning, and Sustainability Committee and appointed by the City Council.

The Transportation Commission is comprised of 11 members — nine voting members appointed by the City Council, with representatives from each of the City’s five Council Districts, who bring a range of perspectives and expertise that focus on the City’s long-term vision for mobility options throughout the City, and two non-voting members appointed by the City Manager. It is recommended that the members appointed reflect the following categories of special interest/discipline: professional engineering sector, construction/private business sector, bike and pedestrian/mass transit sector, planning/urban growth sector, environmental/sustainability sector, general community, and ADA community.

The City is committed to creating an equitable and anti-racist organization and wants its committees, boards, and commissions to reflect the diversity of Tacoma. For these vacancies, BIPOC and LGBTQ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Commission meetings occur the third Wednesday of each month at 5:30 PM. Currently, meetings are held in person at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, and virtually via Zoom. More information is available here.

The appointed applicant is required to complete five Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act trainings provided by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General, within 90 days of being appointed to a Committee, Board, or Commission.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by 5 PM on June 29, 2023. To apply, please visit cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. For questions about the application process, to request the application in an alternate format, or to submit additional documents, please contact Elizabeth Wing in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5178.