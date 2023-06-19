 Tacoma sprinter heading to Nationals, signs sponsor – The Suburban Times

Tacoma sprinter heading to Nationals, signs sponsor

“Madonna Hanna, a 70-year-old sprinter from Tacoma, began competing in the 2011 Washington State Senior Games. Despite facing setbacks, including the passing of her husband, Steven Hanna, in 2018, she found a new coach, elite track athlete Marcus Chambers, who helped her win two silver and four gold medals in-state games. Madonna’s story is a testament to the fact that there is always time to pursue your passion and achieve personal goals.”

Hanna will compete “in 50m and 100m sprints at the National Senior Games in Pittsburgh from July 7-18.” She’s also sponsored by GetSetUp, online learning and discovery platform designed for older adults. Read more about Hanna’s journey by clicking here.

