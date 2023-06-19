62d Airlift Wing to Host Wing Change of Command Ceremony – The Suburban Times

Joint Base Lewis-McChord announcement.

U.S. Air Force Col. Sergio E. Anaya, former commander of the 62d Operations Group, will assume command of the 62d Airlift Wing during a change of command ceremony at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Hangar 9, on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.

Anaya will assume command from Col. David A. Fazenbaker. The presiding official for the ceremony will be Maj. Gen. Corey J. Martin, 18th Air Force commander.

As the 62d AW commander, Anaya, a command pilot with more than 4,000 flying hours, will ensure the readiness of more than 2,400 active-duty military and civilian personnel along with 40 C-17 Globemaster III aircraft. He will also be the U.S. Air Force senior service component commander at JBLM and will represent approximately 7,000 Total Force Airmen. Fazenbaker is heading to Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, to be the Deputy Director of Operations for United States Transportation Command.