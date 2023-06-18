Projects restoring highly-valued Tacoma destinations garner three state, local awards – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, WA: At the heart of every project undertaken by Metro Parks Tacoma is a commitment to preserving and protecting historic park amenities cherished by the community.

That intentional work was recently recognized by state and local organizations that honored the park district with awards for renovations completed at Owen Beach and W.W. Seymour Botanical Conservatory.

The Washington Recreation & Park Association (WRPA) chose Owen Beach for a Spotlight Award, a competition open to any Washington parks agency that recognizes outstanding achievements in facilities, parks, trails, or programs.

The Washington chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects (WASLA) recognized Owen Beach for preserving a cultural legacy against sea level rise with a climate-resilient design.

The City of Tacoma Landmarks Preservation Commission gave W.W. Seymour Botanical Conservatory an Outstanding Achievement Award in Historic Preservation.

“Metro Parks is proud to be recognized for the innovation and dedication that went into improvements made at both of these popular parks,” said Andrea Smith, Park Board president. “Great care was put into protecting these beloved areas so they can be enjoyed by current and future generations.”

Owen Beach, nestled in Point Defiance Park, was established in 1957 and some of its infrastructure needed replacement after a half-century of use. Construction on the $6.3 million project kicked off in February 2021 and took 16 months to complete.

It was funded by $2.3 million in City of Tacoma voter-approved 2014 bonds, $700,000 in MPT operating funds, $2.25 million in Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office funds, and $1.05 million from Tacoma Public Schools to support the shared pavilion.

In addition to expanded parking and improved traffic flow, the project provided new restrooms, a picnic pavilion, children’s play area, and better accessibility. Wanting to address the effects of climate change, Metro Parks partnered with Washington Sea Grant at the University of Washington to study anticipated sea level rise.

Data projections showed net sea level rise could increase more than six feet by 2090, so Owen Beach facilities were moved inland to offer long-term protection. The promenade moved 18 feet inland, the lawn was pulled back 34 feet, and the parking lot moved inland 57 feet.

Owen Beach makes up 1,000 feet of three miles of shoreline at Point Defiance Park, which also includes forest, trails, gardens, and a zoo.

W.W. Seymour Botanical Conservatory, a gem of Wright Park and one of just three public Victorian-styled conservatories on the West Coast, was built in 1908. It reopened in May 2022 after a year of extensive renovations and additions.

Exciting new additions include a vivarium with golden dart frogs, carnivorous plant bog, and an addition of more than 200 new plants. A living wall of ferns, orchids and monstera surprises and delights visitors at first glance. Enhanced interior lighting adds the opportunity to schedule additional winter programming.

“The Conservatory has a small footprint but is a big experience,” said Tyra Shenaurlt, MPT’s Horticulture Resource Supervisor. “All of the work really adds to the visitor experience and helps us better showcase the unique plant species housed here.”

This isn’t the first award the conservatory project has garnered. Last fall, design firm SHKS Architects was granted a Citation Award from the American Institute of Architects Washington Council for excellence in architectural design and planning.

The $2.7 million conservatory project was funded by voter-approved dollars from a 2014 bond. Support also came from the W.W. Seymour Botanical Conservatory Foundation and a Washington State Heritage Capital Projects grant.

Although visitors don’t often notice improvements to support infrastructure, this work is critical to structural integrity and sustaining facilities for years to come. Both award-winning projects included these types of upgrades.

At Owen Beach, utility work was included to ensure long-term life for water lines, fiber optic cables, drainage, and storm and sanitary sewers. At W.W. Seymour Conservatory, infrastructure improvements included a new boiler, as well as venting windowpanes and heating tubes to keep the environment comfortable for plants and people.

