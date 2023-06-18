Overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures planned in DuPont the week of June 19 – The Suburban Times

DUPONT – Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close lanes and ramps on northbound Interstate 5 in DuPont on the week of June 19.

The closures allow geotechnical drill crews to get measurements in advance of the I-5 Mounts Road to Steilacoom-DuPont Road Corridor Improvements project.

No work is planned for Monday, June 19. Weeknight lane and ramp closures will begin Tuesday, June 20. Closure hours are determined based on traffic volumes during peak commute times.

Lane closures

One lane of northbound I-5 near the Steilacoom-DuPont Road interchange will close nightly:

7:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 20 to Thursday, June 22.

8 p.m. Friday, June 23 to 8 a.m. Saturday June 24.

Ramp closures

The northbound I-5 off-ramp (exit 119) to Steilacoom-DuPont Road will close each night from:

7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 20 to Thursday, June 22.

8 p.m. Friday, June 23 to 6 a.m. Saturday, June 24.

Travelers will detour to 41st Division Drive, then return south on I-5 to exit 119.

The Steilacoom-DuPont Road on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close each night from:

7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 20 to Thursday, June 22.

8 p.m. Friday, June 23 to 7 a.m. Saturday, June 24.

Travelers will follow a detour on southbound I-5 to the Center Drive off-ramp, then return north on I-5.

Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app, the WSDOT statewide travel map and the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.