Lakewood Community Drum Circle – The Suburban Times

Join the Lakewood Arts Commission for a first-of-its-kind event in Lakewood: A Community Drum Circle.

This interactive event is meant for people of all ages and abilities. Have a drum? Bring it! Need a drum? There will be some available. Don’t feel like playing? That’s OK too, come enjoy the beat.

Check out this fun event Tuesday, June 20 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at The Pavilion at Fort Steilacoom Park.

Make sure you swing by the Lakewood Farmers market first to do your shopping and grab dinner from one of the 20+ food vendors. Then head over to the grass in front of the pavilion stage to find your spot.