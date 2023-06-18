 Lakewood Community Drum Circle – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Lakewood Community Drum Circle

· · Leave a Comment ·

Join the Lakewood Arts Commission for a first-of-its-kind event in Lakewood: A Community Drum Circle.

This interactive event is meant for people of all ages and abilities. Have a drum? Bring it! Need a drum? There will be some available. Don’t feel like playing? That’s OK too, come enjoy the beat.

Check out this fun event Tuesday, June 20 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at The Pavilion at Fort Steilacoom Park.

Make sure you swing by the Lakewood Farmers market first to do your shopping and grab dinner from one of the 20+ food vendors. Then head over to the grass in front of the pavilion stage to find your spot.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *