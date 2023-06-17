Public Hearing for 2023 Annual Amendment to One Tacoma Comprehensive Plan and Land Use Regulatory Code – The Suburban Times

On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, the City of Tacoma City Council will conduct a public hearing on the proposed 2023 Annual Amendment to the Comprehensive Plan and Land Use Regulatory Code. The hearing will be held during the City Council meeting and will begin upon completion of the regular agenda items, no earlier than 5:15 PM. The meeting will be hybrid and can be attended in person or on ZOOM.

Meeting details are available online at cityoftacoma.org/2023Amendment.

This year, the City is reviewing and considering several applications in the annual review process, including:

Mor Furniture Land Use Designation Change

Electric Fences

Shipping Containers

Delivery-Only Retail Businesses

Commercial Zoning Update Phase I: Neighborhood Commercial Design Standards

Minor Plan and Code Amendments

To submit a written comment, email cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or mail comments to 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402 by 5 PM on Monday, June 26, 2023.

For more information about the proposed amendments, the associated staff analysis and environmental review, or the annual amendment process, visit cityoftacoma.org/2023Amendment or contact Associate Planner Adam Nolan at anolan@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 320-8119.