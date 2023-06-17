Pierce Transit Seeks Input on Proposed Transit Development Plan – The Suburban Times

The public comment period for Pierce Transit’s proposed Transit Development Plan (TDP) for 2023-2028 is now open and will close on July 10. The proposed plan may be viewed at PierceTransit.org/documents.

Pierce Transit’s TDP report looks back at work accomplished in 2022 and looks forward at planned agency activities from 2023 through 2028. The report describes the agency’s services and operations; goals and strategies; performance measures; TDP consistency with other plans; planned service and operating changes; planned capital expenses; multiyear financial plans; and projects of regional significance. The TDP is submitted to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) annually.

Those wishing to submit comments on Pierce Transit’s draft TDP may provide them in writing to Erik Jaszewski, Senior Planner, via email at ejaszewski@piercetransit.org or via mail at 3701 96th St. SW, attn: Erik Jaszewski, Lakewood, WA 98499 no later than Monday, July 10.

The TDP will be presented at the Pierce Transit Community Transportation Advisory Group (CTAG) public meeting on Thursday, June 22. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and members of the public may attend the meeting in person or virtually to view the informational presentation. Meeting information may be found at PierceTransit.org/ctag-agenda/.

The TDP is scheduled for a public hearing at the Pierce Transit Board of Commissioner’s July 10 meeting, which will conclude the public comment period. Formal adoption of the TDP will be considered at the Board of Commissioners’ August 14 meeting. Pierce Transit Board meeting information may be found at PierceTransit.org/board-meetings/.

To receive updates on the 2023-2028 TDP and future agency plans, visit PierceTransit.org/StayConnected, subscribe using your email, and select the option for the “Planning Pierce Transit’s Future Services” newsletter.

