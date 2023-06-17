Injured Pets Need Immediate Help – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

On June 15, a pit bull with a missing tailbone and three cats abandoned in kennels covered in feces and urine were brought to the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County within hours of each other.

The 2-year-old pit bull, now named Trout, was brought to the shelter by Tacoma Animal Control when a community member found the dog running loose in the Tacoma area with a tail injury.

Trout arrived at the shelter with the top layer of skin, tissue, and tailbone removed from his tail. This left an exposed, deep, and bloody wound.

“This poor dog was suffering greatly when he arrived at our shelter,” says Dr. Jennifer Bennett, chief veterinary officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “We immediately wrapped his tail and started him on antibiotics and pain medication. He will need a tail amputation as soon as possible to avoid life-threatening infection and to live a pain-free life.”

Two hours later, three cats ranging from 2 to 5 years old, were brought to the shelter by Federal Way Animal Control after a community member discovered three large garbage bags discarded outside the Federal Way Community Center. Each closed bag contained severely neglected cats in feces-caked crates.

“All three cats have heavily matted and urine-stained fur and are getting urgent veterinary care,” says Dr. Bennett. “These cats have likely been stuck in the crates suffering for weeks, maybe longer, before being thrown away like garbage.”

Donations are urgently needed to help Trout get much-needed surgery, provide medical care for these abandoned cats, and many more animals in need. Donations can be made on the shelter’s website at: www.thehumanesociety.org/suffering-dog-and-cats.