Council Corner: June 12, 2023 meeting recap – The Suburban Times

First quarter police report. Lakewood Police Chief Patrick D. Smith reported on the first quarter police statistics. Calls for service increased 3.6% in the first three months of 2023 compared to the final three months of 2022. Year-to-date calls for police increased 7.5%. Arrests increased 10.5% compared to the first quarter of 2022. The percentage of drivers eluding police increased 32% compared to the end of 2022, but declined 30% compared to the same period in 2022. Property crimes, which include burglary, stolen property, vandalism, weapon law violations and fraud, were down 15% compared to the first quarter 2022. But, vehicle thefts continue to rise. View the report.

Review of 6-Year Transportation Improvement Program. The Lakewood City Council reviewed the amended Six-Year Comprehensive Transportation Improvement Program document. State law requires all cities to have this long-range planning document and update it regularly. The document outlines planned improvements to the city’s transportation system, including estimated funding costs. The document is necessary to apply for state and federal transportation funding grants. Council will hold a public hearing on the plan at its June 20 regular meeting.

Introduction of 2023 Comprehensive Plan Amendments. The Lakewood City Council reviewed the Planning Commission recommendation for proposed amendments to the city’s comprehensive plan. Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed amendments at its June 20 regular meeting.

2024 Comprehensive Plan Periodic Review Update: Climate Change & Critical Areas Ordinance. As part of the state-required periodic review of the city’s comprehensive plan, the Lakewood City Council looked at recent policies it adopted around climate change and critical area protections.

Watch the meeting

The Lakewood City Council meets Tuesday, June 20 for a regular meeting at 7 p.m. (Note the different meeting day). Tentative agenda items include:

Authorizing an amendment to the agreement with Town of Steilacoom for court services

Authorizing an amendment to the agreement with City of DuPont for court services

Appointing City Council members Trestin Lauricella to serve as representative and Mike Brandstetter as alternate on the Pierce County Opioid Abatement Council (OAC)

Public Hearing: Six-Year (2024-2029) Transportation Improvement Program

Public Hearing: 2023 Comprehensive Plan Amendments

Adoption of an ordinance authorizing the acquisition of real property under threat of condemnation or by condemnation for park and/or road purposes and authorizing payment

Adoption of an ordinance amending Chapter 9.06 of the Lakewood Municipal Code relating to Controlled Substances.

Reports by the City Manager: 1st Quarter (2023) Financial Report

How to attend: Attend in person at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW; Join via Zoom (or dial 253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID: 868 7263 2373), or watch live on the city’s YouTube channel.