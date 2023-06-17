Color It UP Contest Winners Announced – The Suburban Times

From left: Mayor Steve Worthington, Artists Porscha Clay and Mariia Sheelgina, Public Works Director Jack Ecklund

Congratulations to the young artists who submitted winning designs for the “Color It UP” art contest. Their artwork will appear on Cirque Drive utility boxes later this summer.

Andy Luna, Grade 12, Curtis High School

Mera Foster, Grade 10, Charles Wright Academy

Print Making Class, Grades 9-12, Charles Wright Academy

Glass Art Class at Charles Wright Academy

Mariia Sheelgina, Grade 9, Curtis Junior High

Evan Banal, Grade 9, Curtis Junior High

Porscha Clay, Grade 9, Curtis Junior High

U.P.’s Director of Public Works Jack Ecklund said it will take a few weeks to have the winning designs transferred to the vinyl wraps that will cover the utility boxes. But he added that when they are complete, the designs are sure to “bring a smile to drivers on Cirque Drive.”