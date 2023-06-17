Colin Kodama graduates from Marquette University – The Suburban Times

This past spring, Colin Kodama of Lakewood, graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Kodama earned a Master of Science in Specialty Certification in Endodontics.

Kodama was one of 3,143 students to graduate from Marquette in May. The university celebrated its 142nd Commencement with a series of events, including Graduate Recognition Ceremonies at Fiserv Forum and a Baccalaureate Mass on campus. Learn more about the weekend.

Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws over 7,500 undergraduate and 3,500 graduate and professional students from nearly all states and more than 60 countries. In addition to its nationally recognized academic programs, Marquette is known for its service learning programs and internships as students are challenged to use what they learn to make a difference in the world. Find out more about Marquette at marquette.edu.