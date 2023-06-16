Watch Your Local Government at Work – The Suburban Times

On the first and third Mondays of every month, the University Place City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. to discuss important issues such as budgets and public safety. But these meetings also provide a great opportunity to celebrate the many aspects of life in U.P. that can be taken for granted.

Council Member Ed Wood made this point at the end of the June 5 meeting, when he noted that throughout the evening, the Council handled important City business, including the introduction of the new chief of police, but also marveled at the work of student artists, learned about the City’s planned inclusive playground and acknowledged the local efforts of those supporting Alzheimer’s disease and brain awareness.

“Sitting here tonight, I am so proud to be a member of this community,” Wood said.

The public is encouraged to attend City Council meetings to learn more about many aspects of life in U.P. Meetings can also be viewed live on UPTV and are available for viewing afterward on the City’s YouTube channel under the “Live” tab.