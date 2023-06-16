There is a lot of summer construction this year – here’s how to prepare – The Suburban Times

Construction is picking up to provide Washington travelers safer and more accessible transportation systems and to improve environmental habitats. From paving to bridge repairs to creating better routes for fish in area waterways, you’ll see lots of crews working this summer on and near state highways, and that means closures, delays or congestion.

Many of these projects will overlap in locations and timing – and in most cases, there is no way to avoid weekends, holidays and large events. While WSDOT works to make these road improvements it will be more important than ever to stay informed and “know before you go,” whether traveling across town or statewide.

Tools, tips and an explanation of the extent of the work is available in two recent WSDOT blog posts: Here comes the sun – and a LOT of summer construction and Why there will probably be roadwork during the event you’re going to this summer.