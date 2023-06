June 24, 2023 – Foothills Trail

9:30 AM

This 5K course is USATF certified, chip timed, and starts and finishes next to Orting Main City Park. The Foothills Trail in Orting is paved and provides flat areas with easy slopes. Enjoy a pre-race warm-up hosted by Jazzercise, take a photo at the photo booth, lawn games, coffee, and cocoa.

Find more information at https://www.piercecountywa.gov/7607/Donut-Dash