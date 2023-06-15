Notice of Street Closure for Meeker Days – The Suburban Times

Notice is given that the city has approved a request for street closures from June 16 through June 18 for the annual 2023 Meeker Days Festival. The Street Department will start placing ‘No Parking’ signs at approximately 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, and at that time begin to close various streets, alleys and parking lots in preparation for the event.

Detour routes around the street closures will be appropriately marked. The city anticipates the affected streets to be re-opened by 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 18.

The following locations downtown will be closed:

Elm Street (Closed due to construction)

Meeker Street, from 3rd Street SW to 3rd Street SE (Closes at 2 pm Thursday)

2nd Street SW, from West Main Street to Pioneer Park roundabout (Closes at 2 pm Thursday)

2nd Street SE, from East Main Street to East Pioneer Avenue (Closes at 2 pm Thursday)

Meridian Street, from Stewart to 4th Avenue (Closes at 7 pm, Thursday)

Pioneer Avenue, from 3rd Street SW to 3rd Street SE (Closes at 7 pm Thursday)

Cornforth Campbell Lot at 3rd Street SE and East Main (Closes at 6 am Thursday)

Covered Cornforth Campbell Lot at 2nd Street SE and East Main (Closes at 6 am Thursday)

Hill Lot at 2nd Street SE and East Pioneer (Closes at 6 am Thursday)

Pioneer Lot at 2nd Street SW and West Pioneer (Closes at 6 am Thursday)

For more information about Meeker Days, please visit the Puyallup Main Street Association’s website.

