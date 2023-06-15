Notice of Application and Optional DNS – The Suburban Times

A SEPA Review application have been filed with the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department. Following is a description of the application and the process for review. The application and listed studies may be reviewed upon request.

Application Name(s) and Number(s): Lincoln Ave. Village Apartments SEPA Review (App # 7351)

Permit Application Date: May 22, 2023

Notice of Application: June 13, 2023

Application Deemed Completed: June 5, 2023

Comment Due Date: July 11, 2023

Project Description: The project proposes constructing two (2) 15,900 square foot apartment buildings that will provided 24 dwelling units per building. The property contains two existing single-family residences that will remain. As such, 50 dwelling units will be located on the subject property. The project site improvements include 75 parking spaces, which includes four (4) on street parking spaces, bicycle parking, and interior sidewalks. The project proposes removing 31 trees of the 46 healthy trees and replacing them with 80 trees. Apartment building access will be off Lincoln Ave SW and will result in 324 average weekday daily trips.

Project Location: 5508 Boston Ave. SW, City of Lakewood, Washington (Tax Parcel 0219141056). The nearest intersection is Boston Ave. SW and Lincoln Ave. SW.

Zoning: Multifamily 1 (MF1)

Applicant Information: Stephen Mackey, 253-606-2538.

Required Permits: Design review (App #7349), site development permit, building permit, sewer permit, tree removal permit, water permits, and sewer permits.

Studies Available for Review: Oregon White Oak Biological Assessment, Environmental Site Assessment, Traffic Impact Assessment, Tree Protection Plan, Data Base Report, and Photometric Lighting Plan.

SEPA Environmental Review: SEPA review is required for the project. Pursuant to WAC 197-11-355 the City is electing to use the optional DNS process. The SEPA threshold determination for this proposal is expected to be a Determination of Non-significance (DNS), which may include standard mitigation measures, and the project review process may incorporate additional mitigation measures regardless of whether an EIS is prepared. The comment period below may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the project.

Development Regulations: The project will be evaluated for consistency with Title 12 Public Works; Title 14 Environmental protection; Title 15 buildings and Construction; Title 18A Land Use and Development Code.

Public Comment Period: The public and agencies are invited to comment on the application. Comments must be in writing and received in the Lakewood Community Development Department by 5 P.M. on July 11, 2023. All comments should be directed to: Ramon Rodriguez, Associate Planner. 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Contact: (253) 983-7802 or RRodriguez@cityoflakewood.us

Any person wishing to become a party of record or desire a copy of the determination should include the request with their comments. A party of record may appeal the decision by filing a complete appeal application in accordance with Lakewood Municipal Code 18A.02.740.