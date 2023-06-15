FairyFest Returns to Lakewold Gardens June 23-25 – The Suburban Times

Lakewood — Lakewold Gardens is pleased to once again present FairyFest, a magical weekend of fairy-themed events for the entire family, June 23-25, 2023. Visitors can explore the gardens while participating in a variety of enchanting activities including art projects, live music and dance performances, a fairy house contest, free play and games in the gardens, storytelling, and more.

“What better way is there for a family to explore the gardens than with a sprinkling of pixie dust?” comments Executive Director Susan Warner. “FairyFest is meant to be enjoyed by anyone who seeks to discover a little magic in our natural world.”

FairyFest is scheduled for 10 am to 5 pm Friday – Sunday. Admission is $20 for adults, $16 for students, seniors and military, and $10 for youth ages 5-17 (free for children under 5).

CALL TO ARTISTS: Community members are invited to enter our Fairy House Contest! Your house will be displayed during FairyFest where festival-goers will vote for their favorite. The winner will receive a one-year Lakewold Gardens Friends & Family membership ($85 value), a selections of books & activities for the whole family, and a $50 Lakewold Shop gift card.

Fairy houses can be created from any natural elements (branches, moss, pinecones, leaves, shells, vines, pebbles, flowers, etc.) assembled freestyle or affixed to a small structure (for example, an old birdhouse, watering can or flowerpot). Please note: commercial or plastic kits will not be accepted. Completed houses must be delivered with an entry form to the Lakewold Gardens Gift Shop by 5 pm on Wednesday, June 21. More information and entry form can be found on the Lakewold Gardens website.

FESTIVAL EVENTS

Scavenger Hunt – search for fanciful mushrooms and fairies hidden throughout the gardens

Build a Fairy House/Sand Table Free Play – use natural materials to create a fairy house or sand design at our free play stations

Selfie Station – snap a photo at our fairy-themed backdrop

Fairy House Contest – vote for your favorite!

Picnic on the Lawn – bring your own or purchase treats onsite (alcoholic beverages not allowed)

Lawn Croquet – challenge your friends to a round of croquet

Plant Sale – receive 10% off your purchase of plants to take home (additional 10% off for members)

Sat & Sun 10 am-5 pm – Vendor Market

Sat & Sun 10:30-11:30 am – Storytelling and Garden Walk

Sat & Sun 12-1 pm – Fairy Dance Performance by TUPAC

Sat 1-4 pm – Animal Hat Workshop with Jose Orantes

Sat 3 pm – Live Music: Lincoln HS Saxophone Ensemble

Sun 2 pm – Live Music: Nick Rogers, guitar

For more information about Fairy Fest and other programs and events at Lakewold Gardens, visit lakewoldgardens.org.