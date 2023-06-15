Duck Daze Dazzles – The Suburban Times

Under picture-perfect skies, a huge crowd came out to enjoy the annual Duck Daze parade along Bridgeport Way and the ensuing celebration in Market Square on June 3.

Country rock artist Joel Gibson Jr. rocked the post-parade crowd that gathered in Market Square, bringing people to their feet to dance and cheer. His music was the capstone to a parade that featured performances by the Clan Gordon 15-piece Bagpipes as well as the Curtis High School and Sunset Church bands. With loads of children’s activities for the crowd assembled in the Village at Chambers Bay, and the ever-popular West Pierce Fire & Rescue Open House, the festivities continued for several hours.

Thanks to all those who turned out to share in the community spirit of this annual celebration.