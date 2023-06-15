Dr William Chapman Nyaho Piano Concert – The Suburban Times

Submitted by St Mary’s Episcopal Church, Lakewood.

St Mary’s Episcopal Church, located at 10630 Gravelly Lake Drive in Lakewood will be hosting a concert by Dr William Chapman Nyaho. This will be a solo performance by Dr Nyaho who will be performing vibrant and expressive classical music grounded in the roots of the African continent.

Dr Nyaho has performed concerts throughout the US, Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Caribbean. He performed music for two pianos with Susanna Garcia at Lakewold Gardens in October as part of the Music from Home series. Dr Chapman earned his degrees from St Peter’s College, Oxford University, the Eastman School of Music, and the University of Texas. In addition to teaching at Nyaho Piano Studios in Seattle, he has taught at Pacific Lutheran University as well as at other universities.

The concert will be on Saturday, June 24, at 3:00pm at St Mary’s Episcopal Church. No ticket or reservation is needed to attend, but donations will be gratefully accepted to support St Mary’s music program.