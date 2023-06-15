Curran Cider Squeeze Needs Volunteers! – The Suburban Times

Submitted by CORE.

Each year, the CORE volunteer group sponsors the Curran Apple Orchard Park Cider Squeeze at NO COST to attendees , allowing adopters and community members the opportunity to pick apples, squeeze cider and enjoy the beautiful atmosphere of the orchard.

This year, we are in particular need of additional volunteers if we are to put on the squeeze.

We also need more press operators who might like to bring their presses to the event.

Bottom line – we need YOUR help in order to offer the Cider Squeeze this year on Sunday, August 27.

There are a variety of tasks before, during and after the squeeze ranging from phone work to volunteering at the squeeze.

Various shifts are available from 10am to 1pm, 1pm to 4pm and 4pm to 6pm involving set up, assisting at stations and the press area as well as takedown.

Please contact us at curranappleorchard@gmail.com ASAP or attend our July 11 meeting (in person or via Microsoft Team) at 6pm in the second floor conference room at City Hall, right above the UP Library.

The Cider Squeeze is a fabulous event…with your help, we can make it a great one!