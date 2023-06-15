CPSD Promising Future: Yoel Alejandres-Aleman, Erik Camacho Reinoso and Kloe Salazar – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Promising Futures featured student this week are Clover Park High School seniors and Act Six Scholars Yoel Alejandres-Aleman, Erik Camacho Reinoso and Kloe Salazar.

Act Six is a leadership and scholarship program that brings together diverse, multicultural cadres of young people who want to use their college education to make a difference on campus and in their communities. Each year, roughly 1,000 students apply for this prestigious, full-ride scholarship that is awarded to 25 candidates.

Throughout the selection process, students were placed into groups and given questions to discuss and debate. It was a high-pressure environment meant to identify student leaders. Many students, including Yoel, were asked about their motivation and drive to succeed. “I told them about my mom,” he said. “I shared how she was my biggest motivation and did so much for me, so I want to do big things for her.”

Erik, Kloe and Yoel are beyond excited to receive their scholarships and their families are unimaginably proud of their star students. “I put my fears to the side and decided to apply for this scholarship to inspire others,” Erik said. “I am proud to show my younger siblings that, even though English isn’t our first language, and we are the first generation of our family to go to college, they can do it just like me.”

Erik and Kloe will attend Pacific Lutheran University and Yoel will attend Saint Martin’s University. Erik plans to become an advocate of equity and change, Yoel plans to study exercise science to become a physical therapist and Kloe will study nursing to pursue her dream of becoming a labor and delivery nurse. “I’ve done a lot of research about black infant mortality rates through my Running Start classes, and it’s my goal to help with that however I can in the future,” she said.