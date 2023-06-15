 Clover Park School District Names Newest School: Gravelly Lake K-12 Academy – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District Names Newest School: Gravelly Lake K-12 Academy

At its May 8 meeting, the Clover Park School District Board of Directors named the district’s new K-12 online school: Gravelly Lake K-12 Academy. 

The school will provide a robust learning program for students looking to participate in a virtual learning environment. Families currently enrolled in virtual learning will be contacted by staff regarding their intent to continue. 

Enrollment is now open to families of students interested in attending. 

For questions, contact ALE Coordinator Roz Smith, 253-682-7847, or Principal Venetia Willis-Holbrook, 253-583-5545.

