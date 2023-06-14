Wildfire Prevention Safety Tips – The Suburban Times

With warm temperatures here to stay, West Pierce Fire & Rescue reminds residents to be fire safe. At this time last year, firefighters had responded to 10 brush fires in Lakewood, University Place and Steilacoom. So far in 2023, brush fire responses for WPFR have increased by more than 400% over the same time last year.

When hot weather hits, it is important to know how dry grass quickly turns into fuel for fire. Please take every precaution to not only prevent fires from starting, but keeping your home safe. Please see the following tips on how to not only prevent fires, but how to defend your home, courtesy of Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

Prevent Wildfires:

Properly dispose of cigarettes and do not throw them into the open

During hot weather, work in the cooler parts of the day (morning and evening) and postpone your work is weather calls for low humidity or high wind

Do not park vehicles on dry, grassy areas, as exhaust system heat can ignite dry grass

Fireworks are illegal to use outside of designated dates and times

Defend Your Home From Wildfire:

Keep a minimum of 5 feet between branches of trees

Limb trees at least 10 feet up to reduce the chances of fire getting to the top of the trees

Trim vegetation for safe access to your home by the fire department

Keep your lawn and vegetation around your home low and green

Keep fire fuels (brush, vegetation, trees, beauty bark) at least 30 feet away from the structure

Please also see the Outdoor Burning webpage to understand West Pierce’s permanent burn ban, including yard waste, brush and burn barrels. Recreational fires are allowed and defined on that page as well.