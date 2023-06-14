Tacoma Community College Recognizes Tony Lindgren as 2023 Distinguished Alumnus – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Community College.

Tacoma Community College (TCC) is pleased to recognize Tony Lindgren as its 2023 Distinguished Alumnus. Lindgren will be honored at Saturday’s 57th annual Commencement Ceremony.

At TCC, Lindgren completed his Engineering program prerequisites and played on the 1996-97 Men’s Basketball team. After TCC, he earned his B.S. in Civil Engineering from Washington State University in 2002 and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Kenan-Flagler Executive Leadership Program in 2014.

Lindgren is currently a partner at KMB Architects and serves on the MultiCare Health Foundation Board and the American Leadership Forum Board, as well as the TCC Foundation Board. He has been a member of the TCC Foundation Board since 2014, serving as President from 2017-2021, and will complete his term at the end of June. An exceptional leader and a great ambassador for TCC and the TCC Foundation, he has advanced many causes in support of our students, both at TCC and in the larger community. Lindgren has shown many in our community what it means to be an advocate, and has truly embraced the spirit of continuous learning.

“Tony understands the meaning of community, and has connected so many people together for the success of our students,” said Ivan L. Harrell, II, Ph.D. “He continues to give back to Tacoma and to TCC, and we are honored to recognize him for his leadership and service.”