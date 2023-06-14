Mayor’s Community Coffeehouse – The Suburban Times

Come meet new Lakewood Police Chief Patrick D. Smith at Mayor Whalen’s Community Coffeehouse event, Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 6 p.m.

Chief Smith joined the city in March 2023. Previously he served as Police Chief in Birmingham, Alabama and before that was a longtime member of the Los Angeles Police Department, serving in various command capacities over nearly 30 years.

All are invited to attend this meet and greet with Chief Smith. This is an opportunity to talk with the Chief, hear his vision for the Lakewood Police Department and engage in conversation with him and Mayor Whalen.

The event is at The Pavilion at Fort Steilacoom Park, 9107 Angle Lane. The Pavilion is the peach-colored building with the outdoor stage located near the barns. The meeting will be held inside the climate-controlled building. Parking is available directly next to the building.