 Local students graduate from Montana State University – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Local students graduate from Montana State University

· Leave a Comment ·

Montana State University recently announced its list of graduates for spring 2023. Ceremonies were held May 12 at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman. A list of graduates in your state follows, grouped by city and town.

DuPont

  • Dylan Granum

Puyallup

  • Jacob Fredrikson

Spanaway

  • Gracie Kerr**

Tacoma

  • Cameron Allen*
  • Jackson Sledge

Students with two asterisks after their names (**) graduated with highest honors, having earned a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.7. Undergraduate students graduating with honors – a cumulative GPA between 3.25 and 3.69 – have a single asterisk (*) after their names. This list is current as of June 12, 2023, and includes all registration corrections or grade changes processed to that date.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *