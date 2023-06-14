Local students graduate from Montana State University – The Suburban Times

Montana State University recently announced its list of graduates for spring 2023. Ceremonies were held May 12 at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman. A list of graduates in your state follows, grouped by city and town.

DuPont

Dylan Granum

Puyallup

Jacob Fredrikson

Spanaway

Gracie Kerr**

Tacoma

Cameron Allen*

Jackson Sledge

Students with two asterisks after their names (**) graduated with highest honors, having earned a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.7. Undergraduate students graduating with honors – a cumulative GPA between 3.25 and 3.69 – have a single asterisk (*) after their names. This list is current as of June 12, 2023, and includes all registration corrections or grade changes processed to that date.