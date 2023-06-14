Lakeview Light & Power Features New Inclusive Website – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lakeview Light & Power.

After months of renovations, Lakeview Light & Power (LLP) is proud to reveal its new, inclusive website.

LLP services 10 square miles of a very diverse customer base and recognized the need for a website that could be utilized by all of its members and customers, regardless of language or ability.

Upon reaching the website, users can now translate each page into the language of their choice instantly with the built-in Google Translate button on the bottom right corner of the site. Font size on each page can also be increased or decreased with one click, depending on preference.

Share comments or concerns about anything from each page using the Feedback option, which directs users to the Contact Us page.

Or, use the Print option to print solely the contents of the page and not the whole format of the site. LLP worked with Powerful Web to design a website that was easy to use and accessible for all and can’t wait for its customers and members to check it out at www.lakeviewlight.com!