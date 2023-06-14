Juneteenth Festivities in Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Bring your family and friends to join in the Juneteenth festivities this upcoming week at Tollefeson Plaza, Wright Park, and Stewart Heights Park.

Want to join in the festivities? Take a look below at 3 upcoming Juneteenth events:

Juneteenth Freedom Celebration

Presented by the City of Tacoma

Thursday, June 15, 2023; 5-8 pm

Tollefson Plaza (1548 Commerce St.) in Downtown Tacoma

Join us for a family-friendly celebration with food, live music, and performances. This event will also feature appearances from:

Deputy Mayor Kristina Walker

C. Ivan Johnson

Poet Laureate Christian Paige

The Artist Collective – Creative Direction by Kenya Adams

Residents can add handprints to the Black Lives Matter Mural, designed by artist Dionne Bonner. All attendees can head over to Tacoma Art Museum for FREE entry during the event.

Juneteenth 253

Presented by Tacoma Cease Fire

Saturday, June 17, 2023; 11 am-5 pm

Wright Park (501 South I St.)

The Juneteenth festival at Wright Park will feature a variety of activities for all ages, including live music, dance performances, food vendors, historical reenactments, and more. We encourage everyone to bring their friends and family as we celebrate this important holiday. We hope to see you there!

Juneteenth Celebration

Supported by Tacoma Creates

Monday, June 19, 2023; 11 am-5 pm

Stewart Heights Park (5715 Reginald Gutierrez Ln.)

The Juneteenth festival at Stewart Heights Park will host over fifty vendors from trade associations, local businesses, nonprofits, and finance.The festival will include a main stage filled with amazing performances and speakers, an interactive kid’s zone and stage, face painting and a playground.

Vehicle overflow parking will be available to accommodate the Juneteenth festival at Stewart Heights Park. The festival begins on Monday, June 19 at 11 am but expect traffic & parking impacts to begin earlier in the day to accommodate vendors and facilities. Click here to view an overflow parking for the event.

Board Proclamation in Celebration of Juneteenth

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Park Commissioners hereby proclaims JUNETEENTH as a Metro Parks Tacoma holiday, and encourages all Tacomans to recognize the continued need to battle racism and build a society that is more just, peaceful, and prosperous for all.

Read the full 2023 board proclamation on our website.