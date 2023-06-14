HopeSparks Lighting the Way Dinner and Auction Tickets Now on Sale – The Suburban Times

You are cordially invited to the 2nd Annual HopeSparks Lighting the Way Dinner and Auction Fundraiser taking place October 15 (5 pm) at the Marriott Tacoma Downtown.

We’d love for you to join us as we envision the future together and celebrate our accomplishments.

Ticket price includes: Reception with silent auction and appetizers, delicious dinner with complimentary wine, opportunities to engage in games – including a dessert dash, and a chance to bid on incredible live auction items.

Tickets are $150 per person or $1,500 for a reserved table of 10 guests.

This is a dressy casual, 21 and over event .

All event proceeds go to HopeSparks programs that directly benefit children and families who have experienced trauma, adversity, and overwhelming life challenges.

To purchase tickets, sponsor, donate an auction item or dessert and to volunteer, please follow this link: Lighting the Way