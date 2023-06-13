WSDOT publishes Gray Notebook in interactive format – The Suburban Times

The Washington State Department of Transportation’s quarterly performance report—the Gray Notebook—just improved its own performance.

While the reimagined, interactive Gray Notebook still relies on accountability, credibility and transparency as its driving forces, numerous format changes now put readers in the driver’s seat, so to speak, ensuring that navigating the report is faster, easier, and more intuitive and accessible than ever.

Interactive Gray Notebook features include:

Main menu buttons that provide readers direct paths to their areas of interest.

A subject-centric interface to reduce guesswork on when articles were published.

Easy-to-find and clearly labeled tabs to improve navigation within articles.

Five years of articles and data.

Options to filter data and highlight trends by quarters or years.

Fully downloadable data in a variety of formats.

Highlights from the quarter ending March 31, 2023