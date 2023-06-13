WSDOT publishes Gray Notebook in interactive format – The Suburban Times

The Washington State Department of Transportation’s quarterly performance report—the Gray Notebook—just improved its own performance.
While the reimagined, interactive Gray Notebook still relies on accountability, credibility and transparency as its driving forces, numerous format changes now put readers in the driver’s seat, so to speak, ensuring that navigating the report is faster, easier, and more intuitive and accessible than ever.
Interactive Gray Notebook features include:
- Main menu buttons that provide readers direct paths to their areas of interest.
- A subject-centric interface to reduce guesswork on when articles were published.
- Easy-to-find and clearly labeled tabs to improve navigation within articles.
- Five years of articles and data.
- Options to filter data and highlight trends by quarters or years.
- Fully downloadable data in a variety of formats.
Highlights from the quarter ending March 31, 2023
- From 2021 to 2022, the agency-wide recordable incident rate improved 28.1 percent, from 5.7 to 4.1 per 100 workers; and the agency-wide days away, restricted or transferred rate improved 36.2 percent, from 3.6 to 2.3 per 100 workers.
- WSDOT and its partners recorded more than 20,000 safe wildlife crossings in the Snoqualmie Pass East Project area since the first stage of construction was completed in 2019.
- WSDOT’s Electronic Screening System helped the trucking industry avoid 257,000 travel hours and $35.2 million in operating costs in 2022.
- Amtrak Cascades ridership increased 70 percent to approximately 427,000 passengers in 2022, compared to around 251,000 in 2021.
- In the first quarter of 2023, WSDOT Incident Response teams provided an estimated $20.4 million in economic benefit to drivers by reducing the delays caused by incidents.
- Washington State Ferries completed 34,402 (97.7 percent) of its 35,224 regularly scheduled trips in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 (January-March 2023).
