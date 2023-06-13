Nunsense Musical at Tacoma Musical Playhouse – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Young at Hearts.

Come join our YOUNG AT HEART PLAYERS as they perform NUNSENSE: THE MEGA-MUSICAL VERSION by Dan Goggin. From Samuel French.

Nunsense is a hysterical Musical about a group of nuns and monks in Hoboken NJ who are putting on a show in order to raise money to bury four of their own! The show is full of slapstick comedy, fantastic musical numbers that tell the stories of the nuns and their history from missionaries to present troubles. You will laugh until your belly hurts at the witty dings and dialogue and be prepared for some audience participation with prizes ! Nunsense is brought to you by The Young at Heart Players. These delightful performers are a group ages 50 and over and chock full of fantastic talent!

Performances are Father’s Day weekend – Friday, June 16 – 7:30pm; Saturday, June 17 – 7:30pm; & Sunday, June 18 – 2:00pm.

Tickets are: Adults – $12; all others $10. All seats reserved. Tickets may be purchased online