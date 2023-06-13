Lakewood United: An Invitation – The Suburban Times

The public is invited to join us on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 6:00 pm at Pierce College, Fort Steilacoom Campus, Olympic Bldg., Room 102.

We will continue our commitment to support healthy and well young people in Lakewood and surrounding areas.

Our Guest Speaker, Eddie Johnson, has over 20 years of experience working with adolescents in various roles. He currently serves as the Area Director of Lakewood/Steilacoom Young Life. Founded in 1941, Young Life is an international organization, in over 100 countries and all 50 states. Young Life exists to put caring adults in the life of kids. As a Lakes high school graduate (class of 2000) Eddie loves to serve in the community where he grew up. Eddie also serves as a teaching Pastor at Redeem Church in Lakewood.

Eddie will share about the quality experiences provided to youth in Lakewood and the surrounding areas.

The Meeting Next Week:

Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 7:15 A.M. – Burs Restaurant – 6151 Steilacoom Blvd. SW

Guest Speaker: The Lakewood Police Department Chief of Police, Chief Patrick D. Smith who recently accepted the lead role of our police department and is sharing his expertise attained through over 32 successful years of law enforcement and leadership.

Chief Smith will share information about the work of the local police department and enlighten us about ways that we can support their efforts.

Lakewood United 2023 Thanks you for your on-going participation and support!