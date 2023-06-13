Emily Mendez-Bryant to Lead TCC Foundation – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Community College.

Tacoma Community College (TCC) is pleased to announce that the new TCC Foundation Executive Director is Emily Mendez-Bryant, effective August. 14, 2023. Mendez-Bryant will lead the TCC Foundation team, guide the college’s fundraising strategy efforts and serve as the college’s philanthropy executive.

Mendez-Bryant brings nearly 25 years of experience in fundraising and development, marketing and community relations, along with exceptional leadership skills, from such industries like health care and non-profits. Mendez-Bryant is currently the Chief Development Officer at United Way of Pierce County.

During her time at United Way of Pierce County, Emily has built an impressive network of connections and relationships, and played a critical role with its Annual Campaign and successful milestone Centennial Campaign, which has raised $6.7 million and established a Legacy Society. She was born and raised in Seattle, and is known for her warm Aloha spirit (she lived in Hawaii for 14 years), strong collaboration with teams, and her deep commitment to the mission of the work. She possesses the ability to be a strategic thinker and has met or exceeded organizational fundraising goals, as indicated with her long track record of success. She has diversified revenue and supporters and has developed key relationships with many of our communities of color.

Mendez-Bryant earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Washington and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. She is a Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy from the American College of Financial Services.

Mendez-Bryant will spend the month of July transitioning from United Way to TCC.

“I was drawn to Emily not only because of her strong accomplishments in philanthropy here in Tacoma and Pierce County, but also with her thoughtful approach, deep expertise and her ability to lead and collaborate with people,” said Ivan L. Harrell, II, Ph.D., President of TCC. “She is going to be an incredible advocate for TCC and our students.”