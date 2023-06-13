Apartment Fire in Arrowhead – The Suburban Times

At approximately 6:45 p.m. on Monday, June 12, West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) responded to reports of an apartment fire at the 10800 block of 108th Avenue SW in the Arrowhead neighborhood. Crews arrived to find flames coming through the roof of the complex and were notified that an occupant was in the fire unit. Firefighters entered the upstairs unit and brought him out, where he was evaluated by paramedics and did not need to be transported.

All ten units were affected during this incident either by fire, smoke and/or water damage. The occupants displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross and the cause is under investigation by the Pierce County Fire Marshal’s Office.