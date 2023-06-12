West Pierce Fire & Rescue Graduates 18 New Firefighters – The Suburban Times

West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) recently celebrated its 18 newest firefighters as they graduated from the Red Knights Recruit Academy. These firefighters are a combination of Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) and Paramedics who will being shift work soon and serve the West Pierce community.

The Red Knights Recruit Academy is a 13-week program that includes classroom, hands-on and drill ground training, fully preparing these new recruits for their career ahead. WPFR is not only extremely proud of the work these recruits have put in thus far, but of the instructor cadre as well. The amount of time, energy and dedication put into the academy is extremely noteworthy.

WPFR applauds them for all they have accomplished and hope the community will join in welcoming them to their new career. Congratulations, Red Knights!