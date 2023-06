Submitted by Tacoma Youth Chorus.

The Tacoma Youth Chorus invites you to join us for a special evening as we present our final concert of the season and celebrate the graduation of our 12 amazing seniors. Bring your family and friends for a program of fun and inspiring music on Thursday, June 15th, 7pm in Lagerquist Hall at Pacific Lutheran University.

For more information, or to get tickets, please visit our website at: tacomayouthchorus.org/events