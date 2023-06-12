Registration is Open for Safe Sitter Babysitting Classes – The Suburban Times

West Pierce Fire & Rescue is offering Safe Sitter babysitting classes over the summer to teach students ages 11-13 how to safely care for younger children. It is common this age group starts to stay home alone or watch younger siblings. Even if they are not babysitting outside the home, the skills they will learn in this course are very informative and useful. Students will learn how to run babysitting as a business, childcare skills, choking and CPR rescue, and basic first aid.

Class schedule:

June 21-23 – This class is full!

Station 31 – 3631 Drexler Drive W, University Place

July 5-7

Station 20 — 10928 Pacific Highway SW, Lakewood

Each three-day class runs from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. each day and costs $45. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. In order to complete the class, students must attend the entire time. To register or for more information, please visit the Safe Sitter page here. If you have questions, please call 253.98.4583.