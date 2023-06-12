Puget Sound Energy reaches major milestone in its green energy plan – The Suburban Times

Puget Sound Energy announcement.

PSE received approval from the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (UTC) of its Clean Energy Implementation Plan (CEIP), the company’s course of action for moving to more than 60 percent clean electricity by the end of 2025 and meeting its aspirational goal of being a Beyond Net Zero Carbon company by 2045.

“Gaining UTC approval of our Clean Energy Implementation Plan is a major milestone in our clean energy transition,” said Mary Kipp, PSE President and CEO. “This plan identifies our course of action for clean electricity programs and investments through 2025, aligning with policies established by Washington’s Clean Energy Transformation Act (CETA).”

The plan, filed in December 2021, is the roadmap for how PSE intends to deliver on its 2030 and 2045 clean energy goals. During the four years covered by the plan, 2022-2025, PSE will move to 63% clean electricity with utility-scale renewables, energy efficiency programs, and new customer-focused programs. PSE is on track to meet the 2025 goal of 63%.

PSE continues to monitor and pilot evolving technologies the company can leverage to accelerate the decarbonization of its energy portfolio and ease the cost burden on customers. PSE will launch a comprehensive set of demand response programs in 2023, to increase efficiency and reduce energy grid demand during peak times. These programs will empower customers to make choices about their energy use – particularly when they use it, and play a role in meeting the region’s energy needs.

The UTC in its order approved PSE’s plan while adding additional considerations and requirements for future plans. PSE has already begun work on the 2023 Biennial CEIP Update, a CETA requirement, which will update the 2021 CEIP and address conditions in the UTC’s decision.

This first CEIP charts new strategies for electricity supply with an emphasis on equity. It includes new voices in the process, and seeks to achieve low cost, clean electricity, and an electric supply that benefits customers and reduces burdens on highly impacted communities and vulnerable populations. PSE has made progress by defining vulnerable populations and creating customer benefit indicators with input from interested parties, including the Equity Advisory Group (EAG) formed in 2021.

Visit www.cleanenergyplan.pse.com for more information about PSE’s Clean Energy Implementation Plan.