Plan for overnight lane and ramp closures on SR 512 in Puyallup June 12-15 – The Suburban Times

PUYALLUP – Travelers using State Route 512 in Puyallup will want to plan for overnight roadwork with lane restrictions and ramp closures Monday, June 12 through Thursday, June 15.

Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on the overpass at Pioneer Avenue.

Eastbound SR 512

The right lane of eastbound SR 512 and the Pioneer Avenue on-ramp to eastbound SR 512 will close from 10 p.m. Monday June 12 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 13.

The left lane of eastbound SR 512 at Pioneer Avenue will close from 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 14.

Westbound SR 512

The right lane of westbound SR 512 and the exit to Pioneer Avenue will close from 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 14 to 5 a.m. Thursday, June 15.

The left lane of westbound SR 512 at Pioneer Avenue will close from 10 p.m. Thursday, June 15 to 5 a.m. Friday, June 16.

Whenever near work zones please:

Slow down – drive the posted speeds, they’re there for your safety.

– drive the posted speeds, they’re there for your safety. Be kind – our workers are out there helping to keep you safe and improve the roadways.

– our workers are out there helping to keep you safe and improve the roadways. Pay attention – both to workers directing you and surrounding traffic.

– both to workers directing you and surrounding traffic. Stay Calm – expect delays, leave early or take alternate routes if possible; no meeting or appointment is work risking someone’s life.

Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and WSDOT Travel Center Map.