NeoGenesis Nutrition to open in University Place – The Suburban Times

Help the City of University Place welcome NeoGenesis Nutrition on Thursday, June 15, 2023 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. A ribbon cutting at their location at 2607 Bridgeport Way W Ste 2E. Make plans to welcome this new business into the U.P. business community.
