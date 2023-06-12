Lane Closures on Schuster Parkway Scheduled June 13 – 15 – The Suburban Times

The City of Tacoma’s Street Operations Division will be closing the inside lane of both northbound and southbound Schuster Parkway between South 4th Street and Ruston Way, starting Tuesday, June 13, through Thursday, June 15, for landscape maintenance. The closure is expected to take place from 8 AM to 3 PM each day.

This work is weather dependent, and rescheduling may be required. Notice boards will be on location to notify drivers of the project and will also reflect any necessary changes. Drivers are reminded to use caution and expect delays when traveling in the area.

Those with questions or concerns may contact Project Supervisor Craig Hamburg, craig.hamburg@cityoftacoma.org, (253) 591-5251.