Coming Soon to Tacoma’s Historic Blackwell Mansion: Beer, Wine, Pizza – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Sun.

A license has been filed for 401 Broadway in downtown Tacoma – located in the historic Blackwell Mansion built in 1890 when the stretch of Broadway was known as “Banker’s Row” for all the mansions that were located there. The license was filed by Jeremy McDonald on May 31st and the name of the restaurant is The Crafty Beaver. According to an interview with What Now Seattle, the new restaurant will offer artisan pizzas along with beer and wine. The opening is set for later this Fall.

Some of you may recall that the Blackwell Mansion had been listed for sale at $3.3 million last year. It looks like the new owner got a deal on the place as it appears to have been sold for only $1 million. And, if you’re looking for an in town getaway, you can now stay in the 1 bedroom/2 beds/2 baths penthouse for $200 a night.