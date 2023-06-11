Tony Award Winning Falsettos is Coming to the Pacific Northwest – The Suburban Times

A constantly evolving “modern” family.

My wife, Peg and I love live theater. I grew up in Lakewood, and studied speech, acting, television production and radio commentary at Clover Park High School.

After graduating, I took acting classes at Olympic College and the University of Puget Sound. Peg and I met at UPS. We’ve lived in Tacoma’s Northend for most of our married life. Peg and I had a television production studio in downtown Tacoma for years. Peg got her FCC license at Bates and has been both TV host as well as a TV producer on local television. We regularly review live theater productions in Seattle, Vashon Island, Tacoma, Lakewood, and Olympia. Sometimes just the two of us visit, but my cousin Lavinia Hart joins us regularly since her return to the Lakewood/Tacoma area. She managed a theater in Detroit for over twenty years and then taught and directed acting and more at Wayne State University in Detroit. We love traveling together and sharing stories and live productions.

Summertime is a slow season for some theaters as they prepare for the new season which will open in the fall; however there are some theaters that have their own seasons mapped out. Harlequin out of Olympia is one of those. People who are involved in theatre look around for productions that cross over from Seattle to Olympia. One upcoming production has been returning to my mind now for some months. The show will go on in just a few weeks. The Tony Award-winning show “Falsettos” celebrates the constantly evolving “modern” family!

Harlequin Productions will present Falsettos, the musical by William Finn and James Lapine, which runs, June 30 – July 22, 2023, at the State Theater. Corey McDaniel directs, with music direction by Aaron Lamb. Thirty years after its 1992 Broadway debut and seven years after its 2016 Tony-nominated revival, this sung-through musical has proved to be both prophetic and timeless, as the definition of a “modern” family continues to evolve.

The Cast of “Falsettos” Performing at the 2017 Tony Awards.

Winner of two 1992 Tony Awards for Best Original Score and Best Book of a Musical and set in the early years of the AIDS epidemic, Falsettos revolves around the life of a charming, intelligent, neurotic gay man named Marvin, his wife, lover, about- to-be-Bar-Mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door. It’s a hilarious and achingly poignant look at the infinite possibilities that make up a modern family . . . and a beautiful reminder that love can tell a million stories.

We are looking forward to the story and the show. Harlequin rarely misses, so we are looking forward to an interesting tale.

For more information and tickets – https://harlequinproductions.org/show/falsettos/