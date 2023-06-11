 State of the Fire District Presentations Scheduled – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

State of the Fire District Presentations Scheduled

· · Leave a Comment ·

The public is invited and encouraged to attend any of the upcoming State of the Fire District presentations, delivered by West Pierce Fire & Rescue Chief Jim Sharp. The following presentations are open to the public, where Chief Sharp shares the latest updates and happenings within your fire department:

Wednesday, June 14 at 6:30 p.m.
University Place City Council
3609 Market Place West, 3rd Floor

Wednesday, June 21 at 5:30 p.m.
WPFR Station 20
10928 Pacific Highway SW, Lakewood

Monday, July 24 at 7:00 p.m.
Lakewood City Council
6000 Main Street

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *