State of the Fire District Presentations Scheduled – The Suburban Times

The public is invited and encouraged to attend any of the upcoming State of the Fire District presentations, delivered by West Pierce Fire & Rescue Chief Jim Sharp. The following presentations are open to the public, where Chief Sharp shares the latest updates and happenings within your fire department:

Wednesday, June 14 at 6:30 p.m.

University Place City Council

3609 Market Place West, 3rd Floor

Wednesday, June 21 at 5:30 p.m.

WPFR Station 20

10928 Pacific Highway SW, Lakewood

Monday, July 24 at 7:00 p.m.

Lakewood City Council

6000 Main Street