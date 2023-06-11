State of the Fire District Presentations Scheduled – The Suburban Times

The public is invited and encouraged to attend any of the upcoming State of the Fire District presentations, delivered by West Pierce Fire & Rescue Chief Jim Sharp. The following presentations are open to the public, where Chief Sharp shares the latest updates and happenings within your fire department:
Wednesday, June 14 at 6:30 p.m.
University Place City Council
3609 Market Place West, 3rd Floor
Wednesday, June 21 at 5:30 p.m.
WPFR Station 20
10928 Pacific Highway SW, Lakewood
Monday, July 24 at 7:00 p.m.
Lakewood City Council
6000 Main Street
