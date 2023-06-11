May 2023 Alarm Summary – The Suburban Times

In May, West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) responded to 1,525 calls for service, which is an average of 49 calls per day. This included a plane crash, which is a rare, high-risk response. The last plane crash WPFR responded to was on Ketron Island in August 2018.
Reader Interactions
The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Share this story
Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.
Leave a Reply