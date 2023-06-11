City of Tacoma City Council Agenda for June 13, 2023 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Sun.

The Tacoma City Council will hold a Study Session on June 13 at 5:00PM.

Webinar Link: http://www.zoom.us/j/84834233126 Passcode: 349099

CONSENT AGENDA

INTERLOCAL AGREEMENTS:

RES41209 – A resolution authorizing the execution of an Interlocal Agreement with the State of Washington and various Pierce County towns and cities, for the creation of a regional Opioid Abatement Council, as required by Opioid Settlements.

[Jacques Colon, Chief Strategy Officer, Office of Strategy; Elizabeth Pauli, City Manager]

PURCHASE RESOLUTIONS:

RES41210 – A resolution awarding a contract to PumpTech, LLC, in the amount of $587,110,

plus applicable taxes, budgeted from the Wastewater Fund, for the procurement of Vaughan Chopper Pumps at the South Tacoma Pump Station – Sole Source.

[Lance Bunch, P.E., Project Manager; Michael P. Slevin III, P.E., Director, Environmental Services]

RES41211 – A resolution awarding a contract to Scarsella Bros. Inc., in the amount of $469,630, plus applicable taxes, plus a 20 percent contingency, budgeted from the Surface Water Fund, to repair erosion of two shoreline areas adjacent to the St. Paul Confined Disposal Facility, for a projected contract total of $563,556 – Specification No. ES22-0371F.

[Jody Bratton, Project Manager; Michael P. Slevin III, Director, Environmental Services]

RES41212 – A resolution authorizing an increase and extending the contract with Republic Parking Northwest, LLC d.b.a. Reef Parking, in the amount of $200,000, plus applicable taxes, for a cumulative total of $1,407,360, budgeted from the Tacoma Dome Fund, for professional parking services for the Tacoma Dome, through June 30, 2024 – Specification No. PF16-0327F. [John McClees, Assistant Director; Adam Cook, Director, Tacoma Venues and Events]

REGULAR AGENDA

RESOLUTIONS:

RES41214 – A resolution authorizing the execution of a Letter of Agreement with the

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 483, Tacoma Power Unit, regarding the classification of Fire Maintenance Electrician. [Dylan Carlson, Labor Relations Division Manager; Bill Fosbre, City Attorney]

RES41215 – A resolution authorizing the one-time use of Council Contingency Funds, in the amount of $7,000, to sponsor the Summer Coding Workshop Series.

[Council Member Daniels]

RES41216 – A resolution authorizing the one-time use of Council Contingency Funds, in the amount of $20,000, to support efforts to mitigate the impact of the City’s light rail investment for the Hilltop Street Fair and Stadium Business District events.

[Council Member Blocker]

RES41217 – A resolution authorizing the one-time use of Council Contingency Funds, in the amount of $2,500, to sponsor the 2023 Juneteenth Celebration.

[Mayor Woodards]

FINAL READING OF ORDINANCES:

ORD28886 – An ordinance declaring the public necessity for, and providing for the acquisition

by eminent domain of certain properties located between McKinley Avenue and

Portland Avenue, to construct the pedestrian, signal safety, and road improvements

in connection with the East 64th Street, Phase 2 Improvement Project.

[Troy Stevens, Senior Real Estate Specialist; Josh Diekmann, P.E. PTOE,

Interim Director, Public Works]

ORD28887 – An ordinance amending Title 8 of the Municipal Code, relating to Public Safety, by adding a new Chapter 8.190, entitled “Drug Crimes”, and repealing in its entirety Chapter 8.29, entitled “Drug Paraphernalia”, to comply with state law.

[Keith Echterling, Deputy City Attorney; Bill Fosbre, City Attorney]

ORD28889 – An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement compensation for employees represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 483, Tacoma Power Unit.

[Dylan Carlson, Labor Relations Division Manager; Bill Fosbre, City Attorney]

ORD28890 – An ordinance providing for the issuance and sale of one or more series of limited tax general obligation refunding bonds, in the aggregate principal amount not to exceed $32,000,000, to defease and refund certain outstanding general obligation bonds of the City and to pay costs of issuing the bonds; providing the form of the bonds; and delegating the authority to approve the final terms of the bonds.

[Michael San Soucie, City Treasurer; Andy Cherullo, Director, Finance]

ORD28891 – An ordinance amending Amended Ordinance No. 26749, which granted the Central Puget Sound Regional Transit Authority d.b.a. Sound Transit, a non-exclusive Right of Use Agreement, by adding Exhibits “E” and “F” to establish rights, duties, and responsibilities related to maintenance, repair, or replacement of a portion of a 24-inch stormwater main located under

the Link Light Rail Expansion Project Overhead Contact System within Stadium Way.

[Corey Newton, P.E., Division Manager, Planning and Development Services;

Josh Diekmann, P.E. PTOE, Interim Director, Public Works]