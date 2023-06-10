Pierce County Library Board to review board policies and discuss other topics – The Suburban Times

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees’ Wednesday, June 14, 3:30 p.m. regular monthly meeting, the Board will review board policies, plans for the interim Lakewood Pierce County Library, a timeline for a new Sumner Pierce County Library, and discuss other topics.

The meeting will be held in person at the Pierce County Library Administrative Center at 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma. Optional virtual attendance is available via mypcls.org/about-us/board-of-trustees/.

The trustees will discuss the first set of policies planned for the review process which are those focusing on the Board’s governing duties and responsibilities, including its bylaws. The goals for the policy review process include writing with simplified language, applying an equity, diversity and inclusion lens, ensuring compliance with relevant laws, and maintaining best practices for governing public libraries.

Library administrators will give an update on plans for the interim Lakewood Library. Leaders with the Library System are working with architects on interior designs and plans for the library. The team is determining what furniture from the Lakewood Library on Wildaire Road can be reused in the new building. Administrators will also provide an update on the progress to remove the existing building from the site on Wildaire Road

Library administrators will discuss a timeline for building a new library in Sumner, if voters approve a Library Capital Facility Area (LCFA) and bonds in the August 2023 Primary Election. The ballot measure would create an LCFA and bonds to construct a new Sumner Library on 1.67 acres on Main St. E. The LCFA would be an independent taxing district, separate from the City, the Library System and Pierce County, for the sole purpose of funding a new Sumner Library.

For more information: https://mypcls.org/about-us/board-of-trustees/.